Thun Tankers: Launching of Thun Resource

Last Friday, November 10, Thun Resource was launched in a festive event on site at the yard in Leer, Germany. The vessel was named by Godmother Ulrika Hamill, a representative of Nynas AB. Upon delivery, the Thun Resource will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group and enter into a five-year time charter to Nynas AB. The vessel is the first of six ordered ’R-Class’ sisters that will be built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV with delivery from 2024 and onwards. Adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, ready for shore electricity connection, UPS battery pack, the latest hull design and the newest and most resource efficient machinery are some examples of the vessel’s new features. The ordered vessels are part of Thun Tankers fleet renewal program, carefully tailor-made to meet our client’s future demands.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938. Continual improvement is our objective, and these ordered vessels are good examples of how we make a difference in the global perspective by being responsible and do our part. Thun’s long experience of building high performing quality vessels has been used in the design process. To further widen the offer towards our clients, we have combined our long experience with several new features thus reducing our climate footprint even more. The ships will be reliable and easy to operate in the intense coastal trade which they are built for, to function well over the entire lifespan.

– Nynas are very happy to see the collaboration of all parties involved in this project take shape in the form of this modern efficient vessel and we look forward to welcoming her into our operations early next year as another step towards our sustainable goals.

– Andrew Hamill, Chartering Manager at Nynas AB

– The scope for the “R-Class” series have been to build the most resource efficient vessels available for the trade, with minimal environmental impact. We have been combining this with several new features to help Nynas AB grow their business while reducing their climate footprint.

– Joakim Lund, CCO at Thun Tankers BV.

Main characteristics:

• Length overall 114.95 m

• Breath moulded 15.87 m

• GRT about 4700 mts

• Deadweight 7999 ton

• Cargo tank capacity 9540 m3

• Ice Class 1A (Finnish Swedish)

Some of the vessels’ many new features:

• Newest and most resource efficient machinery with adaptive propulsion.

• The latest hull design. Ready for shore electricity connection.

• UPS battery pack for increased reliability and reduced emissions.



Source: Thun Tankers