Thun Tankers – Resource efficient tankers

Last week we announced the order of four 7999 mts dwt tankers. The ordered “Resource Efficiency Class” vessels are an addition to the two previously ordered sisters, extending the series to six identical coastal tankers. Focus on resource efficiency, environmental responsibility and logistical reliability has been key in the design process. Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938. The six ordered ’R-class’ sisters will be built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV in the Netherlands with delivery from 2024 and onwards. Ferus Smit BV has previously built more than forty ships for Erik Thun. Adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, prepared for shore electricity connection, UPS battery pack, the latest hull design and the newest and most resource efficient machinery are some examples of the vessels new features. The ordered vessels are part of Thun Tankers fleet renewal program, carefully tailor-made to meet our client’s future demands. Upon delivery, they will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network and be technically managed by MF Shipping Group.

Our concept has always been to build and operate ships with focus on environment, sustainability and energy efficiency. We did this long before these matters made it to the global agenda. Continual improvement is our objective and these ordered vessels are good examples of that. Being in the shipping industry, we believe we can actually make a difference in the global perspective by being responsible and do our part. – Johan Källsson, Managing Director at Erik Thun AB.

The scope for the “R-Class” series have been to build the most resource efficient vessels available for the trade, with minimal environmental impact. Thun’s long experience of building high performing quality vessels has been used in the design process. We have been combining this with a number of new features to further widen the offer towards our clients while reducing our climate footprint. – Joakim Lund, CCO at Thun Tankers BV.

The new vessels have been designed with safety and reliability in mind. The ships will be reliable and easy to operate. In the intense coastal trade that these vessels will operate, it is important to build a quality ship that functions well over its entire lifespan. Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun AB

Source: Erik Thun AB.