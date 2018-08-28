Thuraya, IEC Telecom Making Waves At SMM Hamburg

Thuraya’s upcoming VSAT service and its Marinecomms product portfolio are both on display for the first time at SMM Hamburg, the world’s leading trade fair for the maritime industry. The pioneering telecommunications company and its long-time partner IEC Telecom will be co-exhibiting in Hall B6- B6.234 between 4 and 7 September.

“As the global maritime industry continues to operate in an extremely tough environment, ship owners are looking for new solutions to optimize the efficiency of their operations,” said, Shawkat Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer at Thuraya.



“Satellite communications is key to addressing these requirements and to offer new choices to the industry. As established providers of marine satellite communications services, we understand the nuances of the maritime market needs. We’ve delivered value-added products and solutions to fishing, naval, Coast Guard, merchant and leisure vessels, and operators of all kind of shipping lines for over 10 years.”

Delegates to the four-day event in Hamburg will have an opportunity to discover the latest Thuraya offerings, hear the latest updates and learn more about its broad range of products and services, including:

The Thuraya VSAT Service, scheduled for launch in Q4, combines key maritime connectivity options to deliver a singular, powerful satellite communications solution. It merges Ku-Band VSAT and L-Band services to deliver one robust offering backed by an extensive network. Catering to the rising demands for higher bandwidth requirements, the service enables crew and officials to be on par with onshore connectivity and stay in touch with ports, ground crew, family and friends.

Another product highlight is Thuraya Orion IP, a maritime-specific broadband terminal, which supports broadband data communications at speeds up to 444kbps. Small, lightweight and easy to install, Thuraya Orion IP is suitable for both business and crew communications.

A focus will also be on Thuraya SeaStar, a circuit switched voice terminal that conforms to IEC 60945 requirements. Thuraya SeaStar offers voice, SMS, data and tracking, on an easy and intuitive interface. Users can make satellite voice calls to normal PSTN phones, mobile phones and other satellite phones through the Thuraya satellite network. Thuraya SeaStar can also have a standard analogue phone plugged into it as an extension.

Shawkat, added: “As Thuraya continues its focus on the maritime sector, the upcoming VSAT service will mark an important strategic milestone in Thuraya’s plans; advancing its maritime strategy with the introduction of compelling cost optimization options. Thuraya VSAT offers an integrated platform that transforms marine connectivity by increasing offshore bandwidth capabilities and effectively caters to multiple applications including office-at-sea, crew welfare, cargo manifest and fleet operations. Thuraya VSAT has quasi-global coverage. It delivers VSAT Ku-band and L-band services across land and sea. This includes coverage over major regional merchant shipping routes, offshore regions and coastal marine areas.”

Nabil Ben Soussia, Managing Director at IEC Telecom Middle East, said: “Thuraya VSAT service is an efficient cost-cutting solution that allows users to rely on one service for all their maritime communication needs. VSAT saves time, and delivers operational efficiency and improved decision-making. With a fixed-pricing model, its usage eliminates billing complexities and presents an attractive cost-saving option.”

IEC Telecom also comes to SMM Hamburg with their own hybrid terminal, the Orion Edge satellite voice and data solution, developed specifically by them to enhance the offshore communication experience. This technology offers high-quality telephony and high-speed broadband services, bundled along with budget control and consumption monitoring tools.

Nabil, commented: “Another successful collaboration with Thuraya. Orion Edge redefines what is possible in maritime communications. Powered by Thuraya Orion IP, and Thuraya SeaStar voice terminal, and combined with a suite of value-added services, Orion Edge helps bring the consumption budget down by 30% all the while improving operational agility and enhancing efficiency.”

Source: Thuraya