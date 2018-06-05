Thuraya, IEC Telecom share preview of new VSAT service at Posidonia

Leading Mobile Satellite Service operator, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and its long-standing service partner, IEC Telecom, will join forces to showcase Thuraya’s maritime product portfolio and provide a preview of the latest Thuraya maritime VSAT service at this year’s international shipping exhibition, Posidonia 2018, in Greece.

Visitors to the Greece Metropolitan Expo, booth 1.213 between the 4th and 8th of June, will have the opportunity to engage with senior executives from Thuraya and IEC Telecom who will be available to answer questions on Thuraya’s new VSAT service and terminal that are due to be launched later this year.

Ricky D’Souza, Manager, Market Development Maritime, Thuraya, said: “The growing demand for data in the maritime sector coupled with other requirements such as crew retention, remote offices, remote monitoring and maintenance has pushed us to develop our VSAT service.”

“We look forward to meeting our valued customers to give them a sneak peek of our new dedicated VSAT+ terminal that provides communication support for a wider range of applications.”

On display will be a wide range of products from Thuraya’s maritime portfolio including the Thuraya Orion IP broadband terminal, the SF2500 voice satellite terminal and the newly launched Thuraya Atlas IP+.

Easy to install, Thuraya Atlas IP+ offers managers and crew seamless access to the internet, enhanced connectivity, and high-speed onboard efficiency with best-in-class data rates, as well as driving operational efficiency. The terminal features a single cable connection to the stabilized antenna, direct bulkhead mounting, and built-in Wi-Fi. Through its RJ11 port, it can be connected to any standard analog or cordless phone. This allows for simultaneous voice and data sessions. The voice calls run via the Thuraya Talk VoIP app, lending a cost-effective service option.

Nabil Ben Sussia, Managing director, IEC Telecom Middle East and Kazakhstan, said: “We are pleased to partner with Thuraya at Posidonia 2018. With the expansion of Thuraya’s maritime portfolio into the VSAT market, we have even more of a selection of high-quality equipment and services to offer customers – vital equipment that keeps crew connected with family and friends while away at sea.”

IEC Telecom Group works in close collaboration with Thuraya Telecommunications Company to offer the best solutions in maritime. Its long partnership resulted in the successful launch of Orion Edge in 2016 as well as FlexiYacht in 2018, a unique Internet broadband solution designed specifically to meet the requirements of leisure boats.

Source: IEC Telecom