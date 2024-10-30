Tianjin port emerges as key gateway for Latin American fresh, frozen imports

A shipment of 392 tonnes of frozen beef from various ports in Latin America arrived at north China’s Tianjin Port on Friday, marking another milestone in the port’s role as a crucial entry point for Latin American fresh and frozen goods.

Tianjin Port has developed into a primary gateway for Latin American fresh and frozen imports in north China, now supported by three direct shipping routes to Latin America, said Xiao Ye, deputy general manager of the business department at Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Port offers the shortest inland transit route to the northern Chinese market.

Since September, following the initial phase of a free-trade agreement between China and Honduras, white shrimp from South America has made its debut in Chinese markets, arriving first in Guangdong and then in Tianjin.

In January 2024, Tianjin Port also launched north China’s first express route for Chilean cherries, with sea shipments arriving in 22 days at lower costs.

According to Xiao, Peruvian blueberries, Ecuadorian bananas, and other South American fruits are increasingly arriving at Tianjin. “Latin America’s vibrant orchards are adding fresh flavors to Chinese tables,” he noted.

China’s economic ties with Latin America have strengthened steadily, making it Latin America’s second-largest trade partner. In 2023, trade between China and Latin America reached 3.44 trillion yuan (around 481.6 billion U.S. dollars), a growth of over 80 percent in the past decade.

Source: Xinhua