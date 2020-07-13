Tianjin Port posts rise in cargo throughput in H1

China’s Tianjin Port saw cargo throughput rise 1.7 percent year on year to 208 million tonnes in the first half of this year, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

The container throughput of the northern Chinese port surpassed 8.57 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the period, up 2.9 percent year on year.

The port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is a pivotal shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd attributed its business growth amid the COVID-19 epidemic to the opening of new routes and optimization of the port’s operation efficiency.

The company aims to build a “smart port” by developing an intelligent logistics control platform for the entire supply chain.

Source: Xinhua