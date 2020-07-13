Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Tianjin Port posts rise in cargo throughput in H1

Tianjin Port posts rise in cargo throughput in H1

in Port News 13/07/2020

China’s Tianjin Port saw cargo throughput rise 1.7 percent year on year to 208 million tonnes in the first half of this year, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

The container throughput of the northern Chinese port surpassed 8.57 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the period, up 2.9 percent year on year.

The port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is a pivotal shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd attributed its business growth amid the COVID-19 epidemic to the opening of new routes and optimization of the port’s operation efficiency.

The company aims to build a “smart port” by developing an intelligent logistics control platform for the entire supply chain.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software