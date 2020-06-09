Tianjin Port posts rise in cargo throughput

Tianjin Port Group in north China’s Tianjin Municipality saw cargo throughput rise 1 percent year on year to 168 million tonnes in the first five months of 2020, the company announced.

Its container throughput surpassed 6.89 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the period, up 1.6 percent year on year.

The port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is a pivotal offshore shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The company contributed its business growth amid the COVID-19 epidemic to cooperation with neighboring major ports and its efforts to maintain smooth operation of logistics chain.

In the face of a large number of imported refrigerated containers being stuck in the port due to the epidemic, the company invested 13 million yuan (about 1.8 million U.S. dollars) in the port yard storage optimization, increasing the overall throughput by 80 percent.

In the first five months, the company handled 311,000 TEUs through its sea-rail transport, up 36.4 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua