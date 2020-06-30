Tianjin port tops LNG imports in China

North China’s Tianjin port ranked first in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports among China’s LNG import ports in the first five months of this year, accounting for about 19.5 percent of the country’s total LNG imports, according to the Tianjin Customs.

From January to May, LNG imports through the Tianjin port increased 24.8 percent year on year to hit 4.97 million tonnes as LNG price keeps going down.

The LNG imported through the port during the five-month period mainly came from Australia, Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which add up to 75.4 percent of the port’s total LNG imports.

As an efficient and green energy source, the imported LNG ensures the supply for winter heating and new energy vehicles like LNG buses in northern China.

