Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Tianjin Shipping Index down 0.71 pct

Tianjin Shipping Index down 0.71 pct

in International Shipping News 26/03/2021

China Tianjin Shipping Index (TSI), an indicator of northern China’s ocean freight rates for both international and domestic shipping markets, stood at 1254.45 points on Thursday, down 0.71 percent compared with the previous working day.

The statistical samples of TSI cover 27 international shipping routes from the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao and Caofeidian, and major Chinese domestic shipping routes linking with the Tianjin port.

TSI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software