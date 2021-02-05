Tianjin Shipping Index Remains Flat

China Tianjin Shipping Index (TSI), an indicator of northern China’s ocean freight rates for both international and domestic shipping markets, remained flat at 1,140.57 points on Thursday.

The statistical samples of TSI cover 27 international shipping routes from the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao, and Caofeidian, and major Chinese domestic shipping routes linking with the Tianjin port.

TSI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

Source: Pakistan Point News