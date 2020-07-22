Tianjin tops Chinese ports with LNG imports in H1

North China’s Tianjin port ranked first in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports among the country’s LNG import ports in the first half of this year, according to Tianjin Customs.

LNG imports through the Tianjin port increased by 26.1 percent year on year to hit 5.95 million tonnes in the period.

The LNG imported through the port during the six-month period mainly came from Australia, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The sustained growth in LNG imports can be attributed to the optimization of the port’s customs clearance efficiency and its geographical location, a pivotal seaport for northern China.

As an efficient and green energy source, imported LNG ensures the supply for winter heating and new energy vehicles like LNG buses in northern China.

Source: Xinhua