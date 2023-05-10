Tidewater Reports Revenue of $193.1 million; Highest quarterly revenue since fourth quarter of 2015; an 83% increase over the first quarter of 2022

Tidewater Inc. announced revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $193.1 million compared with $105.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Tidewater’s net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $10.7 million ($0.21 per common share) compared with a net loss of $12.2 million ($0.29 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Included in the net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were merger and severance expenses of $1.4 million. Excluding this item, we would have reported a net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $12.2 million ($0.23 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit, gain on bargain purchase and merger and severance expenses of $0.5 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $11.7 million ($0.28 per common share).

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are encouraged by the continued momentum we saw during the first quarter and the new cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks, especially for what is anticipated to be the slowest quarter of the year due to seasonality in certain markets. Consolidated global average day rates continued the upward trend we saw throughout 2022, with the average day rate increasing nearly $1,100 per day sequentially. In addition, each individual geographic region increased its average day rate during the quarter. Also, all individual vessel classes except the 4-8k AHTS class increased in average day rate during the quarter. Seasonality did play a factor during the quarter as activity in the North Sea and the Mediterranean declined sequentially though, notably, we did see net day rate improvements in these markets during the quarter.

“The first quarter is typically the slowest calendar quarter of the year due to harsher weather conditions, calendar year budgets and the contracting habits of some of our global customers. This year we used the period to reposition vessels and to perform as many drydocks as possible so that we can maximize the utilization and profitability during the higher activity periods we typically see in the second and third quarters. Incidentally, we anticipate a stronger fourth quarter than third quarter, which is atypical, but representative of a market strengthening in excess of the typical calendar year seasonality. The repositioning in the first quarter resulted in disproportionally higher drydock cost and idle time. Drydock days were up approximately 41.0% from the fourth quarter and drydock spend was approximately $31.0 million. Our forecasted drydock spend for the year remains unchanged at $77.0 million. Similar to what we are expecting in the fourth quarter of this year, first quarter revenue actually increased over the fourth quarter, as the $1,100 increase in the global average day rate overtook the active fleet utilization decrease of 1.9 percentage points.

“During the first quarter, we announced an agreement to acquire 37 PSVs from Solstad Offshore. We are excited about the addition of this high-quality fleet of PSVs to the Tidewater fleet. We expect to close the acquisition by the end of the second quarter, and we continue to evaluate a variety of commercial banking and debt capital market financing alternatives with the objective of optimizing the cost of capital and financial flexibility.

“Turning to our regional operating results, the Americas had a strong quarter as utilization improved five percentage points and day rate expanded by over $1,500 per day. This improvement was spread across nearly all of the subregions within the Americas segment, with particular strength in the Caribbean. The Asia Pacific region also experienced a strong quarter with significant sequential day rate expansion of approximately $5,700 per day, although vessels transiting in and out of Australia and drydocks materially impacted utilization. Vessel operating margin in Asia Pacific increased by nearly 16 percentage points to just over 43.0%, driven by the day rate expansion. Utilization in West Africa declined during the quarter as a number of vessels were in-transit within the region and the aforementioned increase in drydock days, nonetheless, the average day rates in the region improved by nearly $800 per day.

“As we survey the market and evaluate the momentum that built during the quarter, particularly as we moved beyond the seasonally slow period of the quarter, we remain confident in our outlook for 2023. As such, we reiterate our 2023 annual guidance of $900 million of revenue and approximately 50.0% vessel operating margin for the legacy Tidewater business and reiterate our updated pro forma 2023 guidance of $1.03 billion of revenue and approximately 50.0% vessel operating margin which contemplates closing the Solstad PSV acquisition by the end of the second quarter of 2023.”

