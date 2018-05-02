Time for shipping to review its US tax presence?

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) 2017 lowered tax rates for corporations and individuals subject to US tax, most beneficially for corporations, where the top tax rate went from 35% to a flat 21%.

The top rate for individuals, meanwhile, dropped from 39.6% to 37%, but with a contrasting reduction and elimination of many deductions and exemptions.

This makes the US more attractive for inbound investors, who had often been scared off by high corporate income tax rates. But potential investors may need to take a closer look at various other provisions of the new tax act in order to determine how best to take advantage of these lower rates.

In the shipping sector, many companies have been subject to the 4% tax on US Gross Transportation income under IRC Sec. 887 assessed on the gross revenue of those of their ships which enter US ports. Many shipping companies are exempt from the 4% tax under an income tax treaty with the US and their home country, or because – under IRC 883 – their home country has exempted US-flag ships from any home country tax in a similar situation. However, even if not subject to the US tax, a Form 1120F (or Form 1040NR if individual ownership is involved) must be filed in order to claim the exemption. Failure to file the form if a treaty exemption is claimed can result in a US$10,000 penalty for each year the form is not filed.

Because there is already a compliance obligation in this situation, and with the lower corporate tax rate of 21%, some companies may want to review their position and decide whether they want to take action to create a permanent establishment in the US and become subject to tax on a net rather than a gross basis. This might especially be the situation for shipping companies operating at a loss, as the loss cannot be used to avoid the 4% gross revenue tax. Some brief modelling calculations might help determine if this should be pursued. Renting a fixed place of business, and maybe employing a few local US agents, might result in a lower overall US tax liability.

Source: Moore Stephens