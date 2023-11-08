Time To “Supercharge Infrastructure Delivery” Says UK Chamber Of Shipping

The roll out of key infrastructure is central to enabling the shipping industry to maximise growth in the Scottish economy the UK Chamber of Shipping will tell MSPs today.

The Chamber will tell MSPs, at its annual Holyrood reception, that investment in new greener vessels is at risk due to delays ports can experience in getting adequate connectivity for shore power facilities. Depending on the connection required wait times can be up to 15 years.

Meanwhile larger vessels, such as cruise ships, are restricted on their shore power use by a lack of grid capacity. One cruise is likely to require up to 10MW of power.

Across Scotland improved road connections from major ports, including the A75, would smooth the travel of goods and passengers making supply chains more secure. Cairnryan Port, which is served by the A75, saw 1.67m passengers and 3.7m tonnes of freight pass through it in 2022.

Commenting UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Sarah Treseder said:

“Scotland is ahead of the rest of the UK in terms of shore power but there is still a long way to go, especially with an expected 250% increase in vessels to support offshore wind all potentially wanting to plug in while in port. The planning process can take years to navigate and with no way to prioritise ports for grid connectivity or capacity shipping companies are uncertain about when key infrastructure will be delivered.

“We have seen both the UK and Scottish Governments calling for the A75 upgrade to commence. Politicians need to stop the rhetoric and get spades in the ground to deliver this vitally important upgrade that is projected to deliver £5bn of benefits.”

This message comes on the same day the Chamber launches a new report that, for the first time, provides a comprehensive overview of the value of the shipping industry to Scotland.

The report highlights the central role shipping plays in Scottish prosperity with 85,000 jobs and £2.2bn of economic activity supported by the sector. Shipping also ensures that world famous Scottish products reach their overseas markets, with £72bn of trade supported in 2022, and that Scotland remains the heart of the UK offshore energy sector.

Commenting on the report UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Sarah Treseder said:

“This report aims to shine a light on what is sometimes a forgotten but vitally important sector.

“The analysis demonstrates shipping’s contribution to every aspect of our daily lives. Be it supporting the export of famous Scottish products, helping import key medicines such as insulin or aiding the expansion of the offshore wind sector the importance of shipping to our economic prosperity and social wellbeing cannot be overstated. If the Scottish Government wants to grow this value in the years ahead it’s time to supercharge infrastructure delivery to make Scotland a blueprint for maximising the value of shipping”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping