Timothy Cosulich: the new IBIA’ Chairman

The results of the 21st February 2022 Board of Directors election of the International Bunker Industry Association were announced. We are glad to announce that our CEO Timothy Cosulich has been elected as IBIA Chairman. Timothy, who is currently the association’s Vice Chair, will take over as Chair of IBIA for a one-year term starting 1st April 2022.

After the election, Timothy Cosulich declared: “Family is one of the key thoughts that go through my mind as I get ready to take over as IBIA Chairman in April 2022. My uncle Antonio Cosulich, who many in the industry have met, was the second Chairman in IBIA’s history a long time ago and I am honoured and proud to follow on his footsteps in doing my best to contribute to IBIA’s growth and success. IBIA has always been a special organisation for Fratelli Cosulich, and we will continue to dedicate effort and resources to support IBIA achieve its goals.

IBIA is a member-led organisation. We have incredible knowledge and expertise amongst our members, and IBIA needs members to take the initiative and drive its action towards a more regulated and business-friendly industry, towards a faster and more efficient decarbonisation process, and towards transparency and integrity becoming key aspects of the way we work. IBIA will play an increasingly important role in the energy transition and in the marine fuel business and I am excited to work alongside the Secretariat, the Board of Directors, and members at large, to achieve ambitious goals.”

The IBIA Board composition will be as follows:

Chairman: Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich, Italy/Singapore

Vice-Chairman: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk, Greece

Hon Treasurer: Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA

Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading, Singapore

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel, Colombia

Rahul Choudhuri of VPS, Singapore

Paul Maclons of AMSOL, South Africa

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol, Turkey

Jesper Rosenkrans, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, Singapore

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld, Italy

J. Stephen Simms, Simms Showers LLP, USA

Anna Stefanou, PMG Holding, UK

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar, Panama

