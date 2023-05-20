Tina Revsbech new CEO of Maersk Tankers

Tina Revsbech will join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience. Tina will replace Christian M. Ingerslev, who has been appointed CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

Previously, Tina Revsbech has worked as Executive Vice President at Fednav Limited, CEO at BW Tankers and Senior Vice President at Torm. Earlier in her career, Tina Revsbech worked for more than 15 years for Maersk Tankers as Head of Chartering and Head of Maersk Tankers for Americas and Singapore, respectively.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Robert M. Uggla: ‘The Board of Maersk Tankers is very pleased to announce Tina Revsbech as the new CEO of Maersk Tankers. Tina holds extensive leadership experience and an outstanding commercial record. She has worked and lived on three continents with an ability to develop strong customer relationships, build high performing teams, and address global supply challenges through innovative shipping solutions.’

Uggla continues: ‘Tina joins Maersk Tankers at a crucial time in shipping with energy security disrupted and global energy markets increasingly fragmented due to geopolitical developments. At the same time, the industry is facing the beginning of a green transition with implications and opportunities for many parts of the value chain. I am confident that Tina and her colleagues will continue to provide valued and impactful solutions to our customers, pool partners, and society during these uncertain times.’

Tina Revsbech: ‘I am very excited to again be part of the A.P. Moller Group and to lead what I see as one of the strongest brands in the tankers industry. Maersk Tankers has gone through a significant structural transformation over the last years. I am excited to take on the responsibility to accelerate growth and to develop our service offering to remain the leading tanker company.’

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Christian M. Ingerslev for his long service to Maersk Tankers, including close to seven years as CEO.

Robert M. Uggla: ‘On behalf of Maersk Tankers, I sincerely thank Christian for his many contributions to the company over the last twenty-five years. As CEO, Christian spear-headed the separation of the tanker activities from A.P. Moller – Maersk in 2017, restructured the business and developed new activities such as ZeroNorth. I am excited to see Christian become CEO of Maersk Supply Service and look forward to following him in his new role.’

Source: Maersk Tankers