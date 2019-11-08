Titan LNG delivers to vessel “Werkendam” via truck

In a joint effort between the Port of IJmuiden, the OD IJmond and Titan LNG, the first bunkering of LNG to the Werkendam, a LNG powered crane vessel, owned by Paans Van Oord, was completed.

“This first for the Port of IJmuiden is another important step for LNG bunkering, the port is strategically located for bunkering activities and the operation today further acknowledges our strong track record in LNG bunkering”, according to Jippe van Eijnatten, director business development at Titan LNG. “The permitting process was thorough and in good cooperation with OD IJmond and Port of IJmuiden.”

Margot Michielse of The Omgevingsdienst IJmond/Velsen commented: “Having LNG powered vessels work in our port area is great for the local emissions and of course they should be able to bunker as efficient as normal MGO, this LNG bunkering is a great step forward.”

The Werkendam is fully powered by LNG, with gas oil as a back-up. The installed tank capacity on the aft deck can store 35 m3 LNG on board.. In comparison with diesel, LNG emits 80% less particulate matter and 70% less nitrogen oxides. A CO2 reduction of around 25% is also achieved.

Cor Paans, Director Paans Van Oord: “The Werkendam has several sustainable innovations on board. Not only is the vessel running on LNG, the electric crane on the vessel is equipped with devices known as ultracaps, which recover energy when, for example, a load is release. We are proud of this ingenious crane vessel that is now successfully deployed on its third project.”

Titan LNG would like to thank the stakeholders that made this happen and is looking forward to continue its supplies to this innovative vessel in the future.

Source: Titan LNG