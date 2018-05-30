Titan LNG Supplies the New Van Oord LNG Powered Vessel Werkendam – The new LNG powered crane barge will help to reduce local emissions

In a joint effort between the Port of Moerdijk, the shipyard Neptune Marine, Cryonorm Systems and Titan LNG the Werkendam was supplied successfully for the first time with LNG.

The Werkendam, the new LNG powered vessel of Van Oord, was safely supplied on the 8th of May in the Port of Moerdijk. The Werkendam is an exceptional part of the Van Oord fleet. It is the first LNG-powered inland waterway crane vessel and is the start of a new generation of dredging vessels for Van Oord.

The Werkendam is fully powered by LNG, with gas oil as a back-up. The installed tank capacity on the aft deck, can store enough LNG on board to sail and operate for fourteen days without having to refuel. In comparison with diesel, LNG emits 80% less particulate matter and 70% less nitrogen oxide. A CO2 reduction of 25% is also achieved.

The crane vessel will be used mainly for the execution of Dutch projects of the subsidiary Paans Van Oord. The first job will be maintenance dredging and revetment works in the Rotterdam Europahaven.

The Werkendam is the first LNG powered vessel that the shipyard Neptune Marine has built. Michiel Buné, the project manager, is confident that more orders will follow suit. “Titan’s experience in LNG bunkering has been very valuable to us, resulting in the successful commissioning of the vessel.”

Source: TITAN LNG