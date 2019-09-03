TMC compressors to FLNG Gimi

International compressor supplier TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) has been awarded a contract to supply the offshore market’s most energy efficient compressed air system to Golar LNG’s Gimi FLNG vessel which will operate offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

FLNG Gimi is currently undergoing a conversion from a Moss LNG carrier to a floating LNG (FLNG) production unit at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s Shipyard in Singapore.

TMC’s scope of work includes manufacturing and delivery of seven large Smart Air compressors to be installed on board the FLNG Gimi. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“Our Smart Air compressor technology offers precise control of the compressor speed, which means that they can run more efficiently than traditional compressors. As a result, Smart Air compressors offer up to 50 percent reduction in energy consumption, with similar reduction in CO2 emissions and operational costs,” says Hans Petter Tanum, director of sales and business development at TMC.

When completed, the Gimi FLNG will be stationed at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border as part of the first phase of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim project. The Gimi FLNG is designed to produce an average of approximately 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

“Golar LNG is dedicated to reducing both the environmental footprint and operating expenditure of the Gimi FLNG. Our Smart Air compressors are specially designed for marine application and lowest possible energy consumption, so I believe they are a good match for the vessel’s strict requirements,” says Tanum.

In 2017, TMC won a contract to deliver a similar Smart Air compressed air system to Golar LNG’s FLNG Hilli Episeyo.

TMC Compressors of the Seas is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo and has sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC Compressors