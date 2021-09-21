TMC compressors to Woodside Sangomar FPSO

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been contracted to supply the marine compressed air system for the Woodside Sangomar FPSO.

TMC will deliver a large marine compressed air system to Woodside Sangomar FPSO which is currently undergoing conversion from a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) at COSCO shipyard in Dalian, China.

“The Sangomar field is expected to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development. I believe any supplier would be proud to be involved with such an important project for a developing nation,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC’s marine compressed air system for the Woodside Sangomar FPSO will consist of large capacity service and instrument air compressors with associated air dryers and filters. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The marine compressed air system will be manufactured in Europe and delivered to COSCO’s shipyard in Dalian, China.

Once completed, the FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar (formerly SNE) field located approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal. MODEC is responsible for supplying the FPSO, while Woodside is the operator of the Sangomar field development.

“When vessels operate far from shore, operators want the most reliable equipment. Our marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use and to allow the crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves. This is a key reason for why our system is favoured by the majority of the leading international FPSO operators,” adds Hans Petter Tanum.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2023, the FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 metres. She will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors