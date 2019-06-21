TMC sets up office to support Chinese yards

As a result of increased demand for the company’s marine compressed air systems from Chinese yards, TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) has decided to set up an office in Shanghai, China.

TMC’s new office will be located in Shanghai, China. It will handle everything from sales, spare parts supplies, solve service requirements and documentation.

The set-up of the office in Shanghai will follow the successful blueprint that TMC has implemented in Busan, South-Korea, and in Singapore, where dedicated local set-ups support the countries’ yards as well as local shipowners and operators.

Roger Chen has been appointed to head up TMC’s operation in, Shanghai, China.

“While we have had sales representatives, including Roger Chen, in China for numerous years, we are now setting up our first dedicated office that is fully equipped to support the Chinese yard industry 24/7. Clients in China will then be able to benefit from even better service and shorter lead times for all our products and services,” says Per Kjellin, managing director of TMC.

Having worked closely with the Asian yard industry for 25 years, Kjellin says that he is impressed with the Chinese yard industry’s dedication to continuous development, professionalisation and improvement.

“If you go back 5-10 years, many Chinese offshore yards and shipyards were happy to utilise compressed air systems that were initially developed for land-based applications and then marinised. However, with the yards’ hugely strengthened focus on quality and operational reliability in recent years, an increasing amount now only want compressors designed solely for marine and offshore applications. This represents a great opportunity for us,” says Per Kjellin.

TMC Compressors of the Seas is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, with sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC Compressors