TMC to equip Liza Unity FPSO

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has awarded TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) a contract to supply the marine compressed air system to the Liza Unity FPSO.

Under the contract, TMC will provide a large compressed air system consisting of frequency-controlled instrument air compressors, air compressors, and associated air dryers and filters. TMC’s contract value is undisclosed.

“In early 2018 we were awarded a contract to deliver a similar marine compressed air system to the Liza Destiny FPSO, which is also based on SBM Offshore’s impressive Fast4WardTM programme. We delivered this on schedule and at the agreed quality. This has definitely helped us land this contract for the Liza Unity FPSO too,” says Hans Petter Tanum, director of sales and business development at TMC.

The Liza Unity FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Once completed, the FPSO will be deployed at the Liza field which is located in the Stabroek block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana.

“Our compressors are specifically designed and built for marine applications only. This far from shore, it is key to utilise the most reliable equipment to be able to deliver on the operator’s operational requirements,” says Tanum.

TMC Compressors of the Seas is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo and has sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC Compressors