TMC to equip Swan Energy FSRU

TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) has signed two contracts to supply a total of five marine compressors to a floating storage regasifaction unit (FSRU) that Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for Swan Energy Ltd.

TMC has signed a contract directly with Hyundai Heavy Industries to provide 3 x service and control air compressors to the South-Korean shipyard. The compressors will be delivered in the third quarter 2018.

In addition, TMC has signed a subcontractor deal with another supplier to provide 2 x feed air compressors to a nitrogen system delivery to the FSRU. This compressor delivery will be made in July 2018.

TMC’s contract values are undisclosed.

“To secure one contract for this FSRU is great, and to win two contracts is fantastic. I believe this confirms that shipyards and subcontractors to the big yards are increasingly moving away from marinised land-based compressors and instead opt for compressed air systems that have been designed an developed solely for offshore and marine applications,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The FSRU that Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for Swan Energy will have a storage capacity of 180,000 cubic metres with an ultimate gas send out rate of 1000 MMSCFD. The FSRU will be used at Swan Energy’s LNG import terminal in Jafrabad, Gujarat, India. Once completed, the FSRU will be moored to a fixed jetty and regasify imported LNG to enable distribution by pipeline grid and road tanker.

The terminal, with the capacity to handle 5 million tons of LNG per annum, is being set up by Swan Energy’s unit, Swan LNG Pvt. Ltd.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is a thoroughbred supplier of marine compressors, based on 40 years’ heritage in the marine and offshore industries. The company is headquartered in Oslo, with sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC