TMC to supply marine compressors for walk-to-work windfarm vessels

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been contracted to supply the marine compressed air system to two walk-to-work commissioning, service and operations vessels (CSOVs) that China Merchants Heavy Industry in Hong Kong is building for Awind.

Norwegian company Awind AS has signed a contract for two vessel newbuilds that are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2023. In addition, Awind AS has options for up to four additional CSOVs.

Oslo-based Awind is targeting the offshore wind industry with the vessel orders. The company has already secured a charter contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm for the first newbuild CSOV.

Under the contract, TMC will supply a complete marine compressed air system that consists of working air screw compressors, instrument air compressors and air dryers. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Awind is a fully owned subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Awind aims to be a leading provider of service operations vessels for the commissioning and operations phase of offshore wind farms. The company was established by the Awilco group.

The vessels are equipped for zero-emission operations by battery biased plug-in hybrid solution and are prepared for continuous zero-emission operations. The vessels have 3D motion compensated crane, motion compensated gangway and can accommodate up to 120 persons whereof a large majority of single cabins, tailored for highly efficient and safe “walk-to-work” operations.

“Our compressors are highly energy efficient and have low maintenance requirements, keeping energy consumption and costs as low as possible. This is a good fit for vessels such as these that have been designed to keep emissions to air as low as practically possible,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors