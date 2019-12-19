TMC with major retrofit contract

TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) announces that the company has won a contract with an undisclosed customer to deliver new marine compressed air systems to more than 50 of the operator’s vessels.

The big retrofit project, which begun earlier this year, is conducted in connection with the installation of scrubbers at the vessels in question. TMC will provide new marine compressors and air dryers for each of the vessels.

TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

“This is obviously an important contract for us. Not only due to the high volume of vessels we are supplying to, but also because of our customer’s passion for the ocean and its commitment to a sustainable business model. Our highly energy efficient compressors are a particularly good fit for this customer,” says Morten Orlien, sales manager at TMC.

TMC Compressors of the Seas is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo and has sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC Compressors