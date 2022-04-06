TMEIC Acquires Orbita’s Ports and Terminals Division

TMEIC Corporation Americas, a subsidiary of Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC), is pleased to announce that, on April 1, 2022, it completed the acquisition of the Ports and Terminals Division of Orbita Ingeniería, S.L. (Orbita) through its wholly owned subsidiary, TMEIC Port Technologies, S.L.

TMEIC has been the driving force in crane controls and automation for more than 60 years. Engineered with an unwavering focus on reliability, safety, and efficiency, TMEIC leads the way in advanced control and automation technology in the global material handling market. TMEIC Corporation Americas is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, USA. www.tmeic.com

Orbita’s Ports and Terminals Division delivers solutions in the maritime terminal sector by providing automation services and engineering aimed to enhance the processes of its ports and terminals customers, including through its gate, crane, and rail suite offerings as well as expertise in the optical character recognition space (OCR). Orbita is headquartered in Valencia, Spain. www.orbitaports.com

TMEIC’s acquisition of Orbita’s Ports and Terminals Division will allow it to expand its offerings to new and existing ports and terminals customers in the form of industry-leading and time-tested OCR capabilities as well an expanded menu of automation options. Further, the existing Ports and Terminals Division will be afforded expanded opportunities for growth and advancement with the financial support, technical backing and market reach that TMEIC has to offer.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Orbita’s expertise is now available to TMEIC,” said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. “Orbita has an international reputation for on-time, on-budget delivery of sophisticated port control projects. This acquisition will allow the new business to leverage the TMEIC Group’s global footprint.”

“We were looking for an industry leader that provides the necessary support and enthusiasm for our growing business but also a company culture aligned with our values”, said Francisco J. Grau Cavanillas, Managing Director of the Ports & Terminals Division at Orbita Ingeniería, S.L. “In TMEIC, we have found a great partner that will bring Orbita new capacities. Our clients will benefit from the commercial, technological and financial strength of a world-class company without losing our closeness and service-oriented identity.”

“Orbita’s expertise and experience enhances our Port Automation offering,” said Declan Daly, Vice President of Industrial Systems at TMEIC Corporation Americas. “Together, we can provide a more complete portfolio of both automated gate and yard systems as well as enhanced automated crane solutions, bringing TMEIC closer to providing an integrated solution of IT and OT systems for container terminal automation.”

About Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi-Electric Corporation, and manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

