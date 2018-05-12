TMG flies flag for Palau International Ship Registry

Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) has expanded its global reach by linking up with a leading maritime consultancy.

PISR has appointed The Maritime Group (International) Ltd (TMG) as its Deputy Registrar for the Palau Flag (London) to meet growing demand from ship owners, operators and managers.

Fast-growing PISR – known as The SMART Registry – will provide cutting-edge registration and maritime services through TMG for the multi-billion pound shipping industry operating out of London.

TMG is a world-class maritime services company and consultancy with its head office in Seattle and regional offices in London, Singapore and Honolulu.

Panos Kirnidis, PISR chief executive, said: “TMG’s executives bring extensive knowledge of the London and UK shipping sector, and vast experience and exceptional expertise to PISR.

“Their commitment to excellence, drive to deliver the greatest customer service and ambition to develop the business match our own.

“Increasing numbers of owners and managers are putting their trust, and their ships, in the PISR, and our new appointment of TMG demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible service.”

Captain Malcolm W Parrott, TMG managing director, added: “PISR is a rapidly growing registry whose services have become increasingly in demand from a discerning customer base.

“We look forward to advising and supporting the many shipping owners, operators and manager in the UK with PISR registration and inspection services and other technical, business and operational services such as surveys, legal support, ship and crew management and engineering.”

Palau is located in the western Pacific Ocean and is an archipelago of about 250 islands with a total area of 466sq km.

PISR opened its European head office in Piraeus, Greece, at the beginning of 2017. It also has an office in Houston, Texas.

It has been following an ambitious expansion plan to make it the flag of choice for leading ship owners with smart technology placed at the heart of its services, including its own cutting-edge systems for ship owners, managers, operators and crew.

Its fleet includes tankers, ro-ro ferries, bulk carriers, offshore vessels, containers, general cargo and passenger ships

TMG’s executive team also includes chairman and president John M Cox, business development director Kevin W Hawes and operations director Jonathan Powis.

TMG is a member of UK Chamber of Shipping and is planning to hold a formal launch with PISR later in the year.

According to latest figures in the Centre for Economics and Business Research’s (CEBR) 2017 report for UK Maritime 2017, the maritime sector directly contributed an annual £14.5 billion to the economy and supported 185,700 jobs in the UK with £6.5bn in marine and £4.3bn in shipping. London’s contribution stood at £4.3bn in London and 35,800 jobs.

Source: Palau International Ship Registry (PISR)