TMS CARDIFF GAS announces one more long-term charter with Total Gas & Power Limited

TMS Cardiff Gas, an operator and manager of 16 LNG Carriers, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a minimum seven year time charter contract with Total Gas & Power Limited, London, Meyrin – Geneva Branch, an international oil and gas major, for one of its eleven newbuilding X Carrier Series vessels on order.

The 174,000 cubic meter vessel with efficient XDF propulsion and subcooling system is being constructed at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The Company continues its long term employment strategy on its LNG Vessels. The Company is looking to expand its portfolio in the 2022/23 timeframe.

Christos Economou, Founder of TMS Cardiff Gas, commented: “We are grateful for the repeat business that Total Gas & Power Limited, one of the leading global energy companies, continues to show our Company and we look forward to providing first class LNG shipping services. This is another long term deal in this series of sister vessels with efficient Xdf propulsion and sets the stage for the company’s further growth with significant long term coverage and backlog”.



Source: TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd.