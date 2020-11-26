TMS Tankers: Agrari struck about 1m above vessel waterline on Wednesday

The tanker Agrari was struck on Wednesday about 1 metre above the waterline and suffered a breach while at berth in al-Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia, its manager Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers said in a statement.

The incident happened at midnight GMT. It was “attacked by an unknown source … after completion of her discharging and preparing to depart”. No pollution has been reported, it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alex Richardson)