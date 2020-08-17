Todd Cottrell joins Hempel as new Group VP for North America

An experienced coatings industry specialist, Todd Cottrell will join Hempel from 17 August with responsibility for driving growth in the North American region.

Global coatings company Hempel announced today that Todd Cottrell will take over as the company’s new Group Vice President for North America. Hempel has a stated ambition to double in size over the next five years. Todd will be responsible for leading growth in line with this vision in Hempel’s important North American business.

Lars Petersson, Hempel Group President & CEO, comments: “I’m very pleased to welcome Todd to the company. We have an ambitious growth strategy, which involves leading the industry in a number of areas – including customer-driven innovation and sustainability. A strong North American business is a key part of our vision, and Todd will help deliver the growth we need.”

Hempel is an important player on the North American coatings market, with a leading position in the wind tower industry and a growing business in many other areas, including infrastructure, rail and marine. Originally from Detroit, Todd will be responsible for further improving Hempel’s position in selected markets and industries in the region.

Todd comments: “This is a very exciting time to join Hempel. The company has a great reputation in the industry in North America – for its excellent products and services, as well as its company culture. I’m very much looking forward to taking the company further in the region.”

Todd has a long track record of achieving significant results in the coatings industry. He has worked in the coatings, resins and pigments industries for more than 20 years in the US, EMEA and Asia, in leadership positions in companies including PPG Industries, Kraton Polymers and Huntsman Corporation.

As Group Vice President for North America, Todd will also be a member of Hempel’s Operational Management Board.

Source: Hempel