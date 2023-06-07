Tokio Marine Kiln establishes standalone Cyber & Enterprise Risk division to support ambitions

Leading specialist insurer, Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK), has established a standalone Cyber & Enterprise Risk division as part of its effort to expand its presence in the cyber market.

Led by Laila Khudairi, the Cyber & Enterprise Risk division comprises Cyber, Technology and Intellectual Property specialisms. The elevation of the department, which previously formed part of TMK’s Specialty division, is intended to support TMK’s consistent product and growth strategy over the next five years.

TMK has been writing cyber risk since 2006 and launched its flagship policies – Cyber CTRL and Cyber CTRL Physical Damage – in 2016. The team recently collaborated with TMK’s Life Sciences team to deliver IntelliMed; the first life sciences product to combine Cyber and Intellectual Property cover with Life Sciences coverage under one policy. Intellectual Property remains a strong focus under the leadership of Aoife Woulfe, Head of Intellectual Property.

TMK bolstered the team with the appointment of Luke Fardell into the new role of Cyber Security Specialist, in 2023. Luke spent 15 years working in Intelligence roles for the UK’s Ministry of Defence before moving into the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to lead digital forensics investigations and incident response for public and private sector networks globally. Cyber Underwriters Luke Ogunlaja and Kieran Shiret joined the team last year, and further appointments are planned.

Commenting on the changes Laila Khudairi, Head of Cyber & Enterprise Risk at Tokio Marine Kiln, said:

“We have bold plans for Cyber and IP, and this change supports that. Our exceptional underwriting team pride themselves on their strong technical expertise and on delivering outstanding client service. Within the fast-moving world of cyber, ransomware attacks and data breaches are once again rising in frequency, effectiveness, and complexity. We have been writing Cyber for almost two decades, and we continuously look to innovate and offer our clients cutting-edge tools and services to help pre-empt, and address, the threats that they face.

“Tokio Marine Kiln’s renowned claims team offers a wealth of expertise in both Cyber and IP. In this landscape, having a longstanding and proven claims history is a critical differentiator.”

TMK’s other standalone underwriting divisions include Property & Motor, led by Mark Mortlock; Liability, led by Chris Jones; Special Risks, led by Ed Parker; Marine & Energy, led by Richard Hooks, Aviation, led by David Slevin and Portfolio Solutions, led by Holly Strettle.

Source: Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK)