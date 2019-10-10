Tokyo Gas rejects vessel carrying US LNG after engine malfunction at Tokyo Bay

Japanese utility Tokyo Gas has rejected the delivery of an LNG cargo sourced from the US aboard the carrier Energy Atlantic, after the vessel suffered a power outage and engine malfunction shortly after entering Tokyo Bay Thursday morning, a source with Tokyo Gas said.

The engine has been restarted and the vessel, fully loaded with a cargo from Corpus Christi LNG, is now prepared to depart from the port, an official with Yokohama Coast Guard said Thursday.

Tokyo Gas has rejected the delivery at its Negishi terminal for safety reason, as the causes of the outage are still unknown, a Tokyo Gas spokesperson said.

The vessel, built in 2015, has a capacity of 160,000 cu m, according to S&P Global Platts shiptracking software cFlow.

Source: Platts