Tokyo MOU releases CIC report on Emergency Systems and Procedures

Tokyo MoU has released its official report on the 2019 Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Emergency Systems and Procedures.

The report states that a total of 216 ships were detained during the campaign, with 55 of these relating to CIC topic.

The CIC Questionnaire statistics show that implementation of the specific provisions of Emergency systems and procedures is satisfactory across the industry. However, the related detention rate was relatively high with 55 detentions in 2019.

The report further recommends particular attention to the condition and maintenance of Emergency Fire Pumps and Emergency Generators as these two items make up 58% of the total detentions.

The guide is available for download. More information is available on the Tokyo MOU website.

Source: The Standard Club