Tomorrow we launch Seably — A new take on maritime training

The all-new online learning community Seably is being launched tomorrow. With Seably, anyone can explore, take, or even teach a course.

With the continued rise of online training in the maritime industry, there is still a lack of knowledge sharing and transparency between its key actors. The Swedish startup named Seably decided to change this and tread a new path, focusing on the benefits of collaboration and digitalization.

– We think it’s time for companies to stop building training in silos and start sharing the knowledge and collaborate within the industry. Therefore we have developed a new type of digital service that allows the entire maritime sector to participate in building, marketing, and selling courses, says Tomas Lindberg, CEO of Seably.

– When teaching on Seably, you will be able to grow your online following, give back to the industry, and earn money through a shared royalty pool with monthly payouts, says Tomas.

At launch the market place contains of flag state-approved STCW courses, legislation typed training, introduction courses, reflective learning, and how-to courses. To broaden this further, Seably is now starting collaborations with; industry professionals, training centers, subcontractors, oil companies, insurance companies, and maritime universities around the world.

– We will offer this on a platform that works great on the web and through mobile apps for iOS and Android. The apps are built for usage out at sea and use with a slow internet connection. Our apps use the same techniques as Spotify and Netflix, where seafarers can download courses locally on their mobile device, and complete training without an internet connection says, Tomas.

Shipping companies will be offered a subscription service called Seably for Business, where their employees can access the entire content of the marketplace, and build their own company-specific training. Pricing starts from $4 per employee and month.

– We think we developed something new and exciting that there’s significant demand for, and we are excited to finally launch, says Tomas Lindberg.

Seably wants to empower:

Seafarers: To get inspired, learn new skills, and get certified.

To get inspired, learn new skills, and get certified. Businesses: To organize, build, assign, and measure.

To organize, build, assign, and measure. Teachers: To share expertise, earn money, and give back.

Source: Seably