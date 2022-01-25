Tonnage Availability Expected to Be Scarce in Ship Recycling Market

Vintage tonnage is expected to be rather scarce during the coming weeks, as China’s Holidays and subsequent Olympics is expected to dampen ship owners’ appetite for more sales. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “there are small pockets of tonnage being circulated into the recycling market, mainly from the tanker sector, but whether these units are eventually sold for recycling remains to be seen as still some fragments of interest from further trading buyers are evident. All recycling destinations in the Indian sub-Continent have aggressive appetite to procure tonnage as demand continues to outweigh supply, but this frustrating period of a lack of tonnage will remain considering the approaching Chinese / Lunar New Year holidays in the Far East. Therefore, the result is a potential further firming of rates/demand”, the shipbroker said.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “despite the initial good start of the year for the ship recycling market, things remained relatively stagnant as of late, with activity dropping despite the relatively buoyant prices still being seen. In the Indian Sub-Continent, the Pakistani and Bangladeshi markets finished the week seemingly on an uninspiring mode, with very few larger ldt candidates available to compete for and hardly any fresh transactions coming to light.

On the other hand, the Alang market moved on a more vivid rhythm, having secured different specialized units at very firm levels. At this point, the increasing/flat trajectory in local steel plate prices and currencies, support the idea of increased bidding levels across the main demo destinations in the near term (even above market levels to some extent), as demand remains on the rise. As for other demo destinations, the Turkish market remains on a steady orbit too, having found a footing after a fairly turbulent final quarter of 2021, with expectations now pointing towards an active Q1 for this year”.

Meanwhile, in a separate weekly report, GMS , said that “it has been an increasingly static week in the Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets, especially after some early 2022 optimism displayed by a resurgent India in particular. Sales on various specialist units soared this past week in Alang – with several stainless-steel chemical tankers, Russian fish factories, and a barge being committed at some extraordinary levels. Competing markets in both Pakistan and Bangladesh could only sit by and watch, with very few favored large LDT units to work on, and as the holiday season approaches in China and much of the Far East. Even in Turkey, it remained another relatively stable week, with no material change reported in the severely-depreciated-but-now-stable Lira or even in import / local steel prices.

Overall, demand is certainly ripe across sub-continent locations, but there are still a few vessels needed in the market to satisfy the recent onset of demand, and sub-continent Recyclers usually find themselves competing at above market prices on any of the select units that do become available. Even steel prices and currencies remain stable-to-positively poised as well, certainly indicating a bullish first quarter of the year (as has historically been the case). Tanker charter rates are still in the doldrums, and it remains to be seen how much longer the ongoing Dry Bulk rally can last. As such, it is rather peculiar that there is not a greater volume of ongoing negotiations on recycling candidates at the moment. It appears as though most owners will have to wait-and-watch until after the lunar New Year holidays before making any moves and it could well be a slower start to 2022 – especially in terms of sales leading up to mid-February”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide