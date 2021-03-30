Too big to sail? Suez Canal debacle sparks debate over huge container ships

The blocking of a crucial global trade route, which was built in the mid-19th century, by a modern 220,000-tonne ship as long as the Empire State Building is high has raised questions over the industry’s reliance on such huge vessels.

Salvage experts were on Sunday still working to refloat the Ever Given after it became wedged across the southern entrance to the Suez Canal last week, leaving about 330 vessels stranded on either side and sending tremors through global supply chains.

Shipowners accelerated their adoption of larger and larger ships to handle the continuing expansion of world trade in the 1990s. The largest container shipping vessels have quadrupled in size during the past 25 years.

“We have seen a continuous rat race in container shipping during the past decades to build larger ships,” said Stefan Verberckmoes, senior shipping analyst at industry consultancy Alphaliner.

ECONOMIES OF SCALE

The biggest ships have the capacity to carry 24,000 20ft containers, enough to stretch 90 miles if they were loaded on a single-decked train. But there is a debate within the industry over whether vessels have outgrown the infrastructure needed to support them.

The chief executives of AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the world’s largest container groups, have both said that the latest container ships were the right size to handle the demand for global freight.

“This is one unfortunate incident,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd. “I don’t think that should lead us to the conclusion that the ships are too big.”

Ships of this size are both more efficient and environmentally friendly, he said. The sheer scale of modern container vessels means they are estimated to be two and a half times more energy-efficient than rail and seven times more than road, according to the World Shipping Council.

Shipping analysts agree that the Suez Canal, which has been frequently expanded, should be able to accommodate such big vessels.

But the largest container ships have reached the material limits of length: Stacking containers higher makes such ships more susceptible to high winds, while stacking them wider can increase hydrodynamic forces that make them harder to steer in tight spaces, such as ports and canals.

Source: CNA, Financial Times