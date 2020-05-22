Top 10 Tips For Using Air Tools Onboard Safely

SELECTION

TIP 1

Only use it for its intended purpose – follow the instruction manual and never exceed the recommended working pressure. Use only approved consumables, check their expiry dates, and check that the RPM speed matches the air tools’ RPM specifications.

TIP 2

Use low-vibration air tools to prevent Hand and Arm Vibrations Syndrome (HAVS). Also, use ATEX-certified air tools for work in EX Zone environments to avoid sparks that can cause fire and explosions.

ASSEMBLY

TIP 3

Switch off all air supply, valves, and bleed pressure before making hose connections or changing your air tools.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS & PPE

TIP 4

Before using any of your tools, make sure that all parts are functional and working together. Using a damaged or malfunctioning tool can

lead to severe incidents!

TIP 5

Always wear the appropriate PPE gear to protect yourself, especially around your eyes, face, and ears. Compressed air can project debris at high speed, and you don’t want to get injured!

OPERATIONS

TIP 6

Always focus on your task while using the tool – any careless movement can lead to a serious injury. Do not remove or modify safety devices!

TIP 7

Do not point the air tool at another person or your clothing as it can cause serious injury even at low pressure!

TIP 8

Keep all air lines or hoses away from high-foot traffic to avoid tripping hazards.

AFTER-USE CARE & MAINTENANCE

TIP 9

Keep all your hoses, air tools and accessories clean and in optimal condition – wipe off grease and oil every time after usage.

TIP 10

Store rubber hoses away from direct sunlight and heat.

Safety starts with the safe and responsible usage of tools. When operating the air tools, we recommend that users always refer to the instruction manual. When in doubt or needing clarification, consult a trained personnel and report any defect. The safety of the crew cannot be compromised and overlooked. You can avoid safety hazards and establish safer practices on board by regularly conducting trainings and sharing best practices with your crew. Download our poster with the top 10 tips on using air tools on board safely and share it with your crew today.

Source: Wilhelmsen