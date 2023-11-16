Top Chinese copper producer sees growing challenge securing metal

China’s rapidly growing copper smelters are facing an increasing challenge in securing copper concentrate, a top Chinese copper executive said on Wednesday, as mining output fails to keep up with the expansion in smelting capacity across Asia.

Rising smelting capacity expansions and slower mining output growth will push the global copper concentrate market to a “tight balance” next year, before entering a deficit in the following two years, Chen Yunian, vice president at Jiangxi Copper 60362.SS, China’s biggest copper producer, said atthe CRU World Copper Conference Asia.

Copper is used in the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries, which are experiencing fast growth due to the global energy transition.

Smelters in China, the world’s top consumer of refined copper, have boosted capacity in recent years, with monthly output of refined copper at record levels above 1 million tons since March.

But despite a push to increase mining of copper ore at home, China still relies heavily on imports, bringing in about 27 million tons of ore annually compared to 1.8 million tons mined in China.

Tibet and Qinghai, Chinese regions with copper reserves, are located at high altitudes in the country’s west, far from the country’s smelters in eastern China.

“The challenge smelters are facing is the annual supply of copper ore and concentrate, given copper smelting is developing very aggressively in China,” said Chen.

Building a smelter in China takes only two to three years while developing a new mine takes much longer, creating a “paradox”, said Chen.

Consultancy CRU predicts a deficit of 342,000 tons in 2025, after a surplus of 260,000 tons expected next year, due to rising needs from smelters in China, India and Indonesia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Siyi Liu in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Michael Perry and Lincoln Feast)