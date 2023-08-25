Top Glory Marine announces appointment of new Managing Director marking an all-female executive team for the company

Leading waste specialists Top Glory Marine Service (TGM) is pleased to announce Cathrin Prikker will join the company’s management team as Managing Director with immediate effect.

Ms Prikker will take up this position alongside the founder and long-serving Managing Director, Silke Fehr. The appointment marks a strong, competent and female-led dual leadership to help shape the future of TGM.

The new joint MD has been an integral part of TGM since 2019 and has proven herself to be an outstanding leader during this time. In her previous role, she has been extensively responsible for Business Development and Sales and will continue to lead these divisions in the future.

“The appointment of Cathrin Prikker as Managing Director is a significant step for TGM” said Mrs Fehr. “With her impressive experience and in-depth expertise, she has contributed significantly to the success of the company. Together we will continue to drive the development and success of TGM,” she added.

Ms Prikker has many years of experience and expertise in the maritime industry and has dedicated her entire professional life to this field. Her deep understanding of the industry and extensive network will be invaluable to TGM in further consolidating the company’s leading position in the maritime services industry.

She said: “I am honoured and grateful for the trust placed in me as Managing Director. With the support of our dedicated team, we will achieve our strategic goals and continue to provide innovative solutions for our clients.”

With Ms Prikker and Mrs Fehr at the head, TGM enters the future stronger than ever. The close cooperation between the two managing directors will support the company on its growth path and open up new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

TGM began its journey in June 2013 with the aim of providing sustainable and cost-efficient waste management while reducing the workload for shipowners, ship managers and the crew. With one single point of contact, TGM ensures companies’ waste management needs are managed with no additional workload to them.

Source: Top Glory Marine