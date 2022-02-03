Top Ships Announces Credit Committee Approval for the Financing of its Last Newbuilding Vessel and Fully Funded Status – Form 6-K

Top Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has obtained credit committee approval from a major international financier for the financing, via a sale and leaseback agreement, of up to 80% of the shipbuilding cost of the Suezmax tanker vessel M/T Eco Oceano CA currently under construction at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in South Korea.

The company had previously announced that it had entered into a non-binding termsheet and disclosed the main terms of the financing while awaiting credit committee approval.

The financing is only subject to the agreement and the execution of customary legal documentation following which the Company’s remaining newbuilding program will be fully funded.

Source: Top Ships Inc.