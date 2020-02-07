TOP Ships Inc. Announces Agreements to Sell Two Product Tankers

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced that it has entered into agreements to sell, to unaffiliated third parties, two MR2 Product Tankers, the M/T Stena Weco Elegance and the M/T Eco Palm Desert. The sales are subject to customary closing conditions and are anticipated to be concluded within the first quarter of 2020.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.