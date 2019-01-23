TOP Ships Inc. Announces Completion of Senior Secured Post-Delivery Financing for M/T Eco California

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, announced that it has concluded Financing Agreements of up to $45.8 million for M/T Eco California, currently under construction at Hyundai Mipo Co., Ltd. in South Korea and for M/T Nord Valiant, with a major Chinese leasing company.

Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said:

“We are very pleased to have concluded this financing with a very high quality financier which essentially concludes the post-delivery financing of our current newbuilding fleet.”

Source: Top Ships Inc.