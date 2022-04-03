TOP Ships Inc. Announces Corporate Developments

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has concluded its previously announced sale of the MR2 product tanker Eco City of Angels to unaffiliated third parties. The related secured financing has been prepaid in full and the cash proceeds of the sale amount to about $9.4 million, before fees and expenses relating to the sale.

Finally, as of the date of this release 7,200,000 Series F Preferred Shares have been issued.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.