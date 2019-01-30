TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco California

Recent News

  

in Hellenic Shipping News 30/01/2019

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced today that it took delivery of the 50,000 dwt newbuilding product/chemical tanker M/T Eco California, constructed at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea and that the vessel is scheduled to commence its charter employment with Shell on February 4, 2019. The time charter with Shell contains a profit sharing element over and above the base time charter daily rate, enabling the Company to benefit from increases in product tanker spot rates.

Image: TOP Ships Inc.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.

