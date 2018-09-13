Top Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Desert

Recent News

  

13/09/2018

TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced that on September 7, 2018 it took delivery of 49,703 dwt newbuilding product/chemical tanker M/T Eco Palm Desert, constructed at the Hyundai Mipo Vinashin shipyard and that on September 12, 2018 the vessel commenced its preannounced time charter employment.
Source: Top Ships Inc.

