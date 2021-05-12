Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Top Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Suezmax M/T Eco Malibu

Top Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Suezmax M/T Eco Malibu

in Hellenic Shipping News 12/05/2021

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 157,000 dwt newbuilding Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Malibu constructed at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea. The vessel is scheduled to commence by the end of the week its previously announced time charter employment with a major oil trader for three years with two yearly extensions at the charterer’s option. The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $63.3 million. For 2021 alone, this charter is expected to contribute $7.8 million in revenue.
Source: Top Ships Inc.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software