TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet

TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced today that it has extended the firm period of the time charter of M/T Eco Fleet with BP Shipping Limited for six months.

The above charter coverage percentages are calculated as the ratio of number of days vessels are expected to be hired pursuant to the fixed period of existing time charters divided by number of days vessels are available for chartering during the respective calendar years assuming no off-hire days.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.