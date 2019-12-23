TOP Ships Inc. Announces Financing for Recently Acquired Two Newbuilding Vessels

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, announced that it has entered into agreement with a major Chinese Financier in relation to a financing of up to $60.2 million for its recently acquired two newbuilding ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt Medium Range (“MR”) product/chemical tankers currently under construction at Hyundai Mipo Co., Ltd. in South Korea and due for delivery in February 2020.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.