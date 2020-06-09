TOP Ships Inc. Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Common Shares Registered Direct Offering

TOP Ships Inc. announced yesterday that it has entered into a placement agency agreement with Maxim Group LLC relating to the sale of the Company’s common shares (the “Placement Agency Agreement”). Pursuant to the Placement Agency Agreement, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 166,666,667 common shares at a public offering price of $0.12 per share (the “Registered Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Registered Offering is $20.0 million. The Registered Offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds of this offering will be used to pay the remaining purchase price of $16.0 million for the 50% interests in two ship-owning companies from a company affiliated with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as previously announced on May 29, 2020, and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The common shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-234281) previously filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. When filed, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or from the offices of Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10174, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.