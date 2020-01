TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has sold to unaffiliated third parties its two MR1 Product Tankers, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution (each weighing 39,000 tons). The vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owners during January 2020.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.